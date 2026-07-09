Orioles lose third straight, fall 9-7 to Cubs despite 14 hits Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Three is not so magic a number in the case of the Orioles. The record books say they have lost three straight games after winning three straight from July 1-4.

Wednesday's 9-7 loss against the Cubs will be remembered as the game the O's lost when getting 14 hits for the first time since May 23, 2025, at Boston.

Pitcher Dean Kremer would get his second loss, giving up four runs on six hits, four home runs (a career high), and one walk with four strikeouts over the span of five innings.

On the other side of the bat, Pete Alonso made O's history, becoming the 21st player to hit at least 20 home runs before the All-Star break. Moreover, he's the first since Gunnar Henderson, who had 28 homers, and Anthony Santander, who had 24, in 2024.

Dylan Beavers logged his first multi-hit game since returning from the 10-day injured list on June 28.

Tyler O'Neill would get his second career pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning. This is the first by an Oriole since July 26, 2025, vs. Colorado.

Coby Mayo would be the first to send a long ball to the left field second deck at Camden Yards since Austin Hays did so on June 7, 2022.

Jackson Holliday also tied a career high with four hits.

Due to impending weather, game three against the Cubs has been moved to 1:35pm on Thursday.

