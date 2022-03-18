Orioles lose spring opener

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles lost their spring training opener 9-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Ed Smith Stadium on Friday.

Spenser Watkins started on the mound for the O's. He pitched 2-and-two-thirds innings. The Blue Jays scored six runs on him but only three were earned. The Orioles, fielding a lineup full of prospects, committed four errors in the game.

The O's were able to score twice against Jays starter Jose Berrios. Tyler Nevin plated a pair runs with a double to center field in the bottom of the first inning.

Richie Martin smacked a bases-loaded double to the wall in left-center field in the bottom of the fourth. It scored three runs to pull the O's within a run at 6-5.

Toronto added three more runs in the ninth.

The Orioles continue their spring schedule on Saturday when they host the Yankees at 1:05 p.m.

