Orioles hot as they hit the road

BALTIMORE — The only thing that can cool off the Orioles at this point is an off day. The Birds are the hottest team in baseball as they ride an eight-game winning streak.

"We have won in a lot of different ways and more winning breeds more confidence," said O's manager Brandon Hyde following Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

The victory over the Los Angeles gave the team its longest single-season winning streak since 2005 and brought them within two games of the final wild card playoff spot in the American League.

"This is a really fun team. There is a lot of energy. Guys really like each other. They are a very, very tight group and it’s fun right now," said Hyde.

Whether it’s by walk-off, comeback or shutout the Orioles’ rebuild appears to be rounding third. At 43-44, they are a game off the .500 mark. Sunday was a prime example of the resolve of this team. They fell behind early only to rally and sweep a seven-game homestand for the first time since 2004.

"Our guys stayed in it," said Hyde. "There was a ton of encouragement, like always, in the dugout and I thought we played really good baseball."

The O’s haven’t won nine games in a row in a single season since 1999.

The Birds are back in action on Tuesday night when they open up two-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

