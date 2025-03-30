Orioles home opener to start 30 minutes early due to Monday weather forecast

BALTIMORE — Some good news and some bad news for fans attending Monday's Orioles season home opener at Camden Yards.

The good news is we're less than 24 hours away from the Birds first home game of the 2025 season.

Now for the bad news.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the club on Sunday moved up the start time by 30 minutes.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 3:05pm. The new time is 2:35pm.

Stadium gates (noon) and parking lots (11am) will open at the same time.

Pregame festivities begin at 2pm.

The American League East division rival Boston Red Sox are the opponents.

Baltimore is returning home following a four game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

The O's won games one and three and are currently trailing in the series finale.