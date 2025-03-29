Maryland basketball stars to throw first pitch at Orioles' home opener

BALTIMORE — The Orioles will have a lot of Terps in attendance for their home opener on Monday.

The team announced members of the University of Maryland's men's and women's basketball teams will simultaneously throw out first pitches. This is to celebrate the team's accomplishments this season.

Throwing the pitch from the men's team will be Derik Queen and Julian Reese, and from the women's team Allie Kubek and Shyanne Sellers.

Queen and Sellers will also serve as the first guest splashers in the Bird Bath Splash Zone.

Both the men's and women's teams advanced to the Sweet 16 round of March Madness for the first time.

Queen secured a win for the Terps against Colorado State on a last second buzzer beater.

When asked where his confidence came from to shoot the last shot he said, "I'm from Baltimore."

The women's team faced off against the reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks before being eliminated.

The Orioles will bring in a new season against the Red Sox on Monday at 3:05 p.m.