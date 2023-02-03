Orioles GM Elias: 'Our rebuild is behind us'

BALTIMORE — The Orioles Birdland Caravan is off and running. The O’s are making their way around the region all weekend. Friday morning's stop was at the Maryland Food Bank to volunteer.

"This is extra special because we haven’t been able to do this stuff for a couple years," said general manager Mike Elias.

Elias, Manager Brandon Hyde, players like Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle and others are back in town.

"To be here in Baltimore before the season and get some meals out to some families who are in need has been really awesome," said Henderson.

Excitement for the upcoming season is at a level we haven’t seen in quite a while. Following years of on-field struggles, the O’s are coming off an 83-win campaign. Long-term success and playoff appearances are now the expectation.

"I believe that our rebuild is behind us and we’ve got an incredible chance now to be a very, very good team for years," said Elias.

"This is the first time we’ve gone in with true non-rebuild mode. We feel like we can compete. We showed it last year," said Hyde. "We’re just way more talented this year."

Henderson is a big part of that collective talent. The shortstop/third baseman is the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. The 21-year-old is primed for his first full season of major league baseball. He said being part of the 2022 playoff push was huge and fuels the drive for 2023.

"It was really awesome being able to go through that and being able to experience that. We all know we can do it. It’s just a matter of when."

The Orioles Birdland Caravan continues through Sunday. You can find a complete schedule of stops here. Spring training begins in Sarasota, Fla. when pitchers and catchers report on February 15.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook