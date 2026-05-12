Orioles game with Yankees moved to earlier start time due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — The Orioles will be starting their game against the Yankees on Wednesday, May 12 at an earlier start time.

The game, originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m., has been moved to 1:05 p.m. due to forecasted inclement weather.

Gates will open at noon.

Tickets dated for Wednesday's originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will still be valid and no action is needed the team said.

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