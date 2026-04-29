Orioles game Wednesday, April 29 vs Astros postponed due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced on X.

Tonight’s game versus the Astros has been postponed due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/7uBpBj6M4a — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 29, 2026

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 30.

Game one will begin around 12:35 p.m., followed by game two about 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Original ticket buyers for tonight's postponed game should click here for information regarding their tickets.