Orioles game Wednesday, April 29 vs Astros postponed due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced on X.
Tonight’s game versus the Astros has been postponed due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/7uBpBj6M4a— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 29, 2026
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 30.
Game one will begin around 12:35 p.m., followed by game two about 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
Original ticket buyers for tonight's postponed game should click here for information regarding their tickets.