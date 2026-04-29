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Orioles game Wednesday, April 29 vs Astros postponed due to inclement weather

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Associated Press
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BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced on X.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 30.

Game one will begin around 12:35 p.m., followed by game two about 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Original ticket buyers for tonight's postponed game should click here for information regarding their tickets.

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