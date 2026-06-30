Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles fall to White Sox 8-2 Monday, ending 9-game winning streak against Chicago

White Sox Orioles Baseball
Nick Wass/AP Photo/Nick Wass
Chicago White Sox's Chase Meidroth, left, slides home to score against Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, on a double hit by teammate Jacob Gonzalez during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
White Sox Orioles Baseball
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Orioles start their homestand against the White Sox on the wrong base with an 8-2 loss on Monday, ending their nine-game winning streak against Chicago.

Orioles fall to White Sox 8-2 Monday

Orioles fall to White Sox 8-2 Monday

With this loss, the birds slip to eight games below. 500 tying their season-worst standing.

Shane Baz pitched for seven innings, logging six strikeouts, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks.

Adley Rutschman became the second catcher in Orioles history with two sacrifice flies in the same game.

For the third time in his career, Colton Cowser stole a base for the second consecutive game.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team