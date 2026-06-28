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Orioles fall to Nationals 6-4 Sunday

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Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.
Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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BALTIMORE — This is not how the Birds wanted to end their series against their neighbors, losing to the Nationals 6-4 on Sunday.

According to the record books, the Orioles have lost or tied six consecutive series against the Nationals, falling to 18-13 when hitting multiple home runs.

Kyle Bradish took the loss with two strikeouts, five walks, tying a career high, and allowing four runs.

Polar Bear Pete hit his 29th homer against the Nationals, which is his second most behind his career high against Miami (33).

Jackson Holliday notched his first homer from a left-handed pitcher since September 3 of last year against the Padres.

Next up for the O's is a three-game series against the White Sox at home.

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