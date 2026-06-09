Orioles fall to Mariners 6-3 at Camden Yards, dropping third straight game Monday

BALTIMORE — This is a game the birds will want to quickly turn the page on.

The Orioles lost to the Mariners 6-3 on Monday at Camden Yards.

This defeat was their third consecutive loss. They are 19-16 at home this season.

For Trey Gibson this is a game of unwanted firsts. This outing was the first loss of his career after giving up five hits, three runs, and one walk in 4.2 innings.

For the first time in his career, he did not get a single strikeout.

For the Bats, Gunnar got on base four times for the second time this season and tied his career high of three walks for the sixth time.

Taylor Ward also touched base four times, hitting two singles, pulling in a walk, and being hit by one pitch.

The backbreaker came for the O's in the 5th inning when the game was tied at 1-1.

Seattle's Josh Naylor hit a grand slam, making the game 5-1.

