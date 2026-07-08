Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles fall to Cubs 5-2 Tuesday, dropping back-to-back games after three-game winning streak

Cubs Orioles Baseball
Gail Burton/AP Photo/Gail Burton
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (34) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Cubs Orioles Baseball
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Tuesday night reads as a 5-2 loss against the Cubs. The O's lose back-to-back games.

Orioles fall to Cubs 5-2 Tuesday, dropping back-to-back games

Orioles fall to Cubs 5-2 Tuesday, dropping back-to-back games

The Birds caught a little winning streak of three in a row from July 1-4.

Shane Baz would shoulder the loss after pitching six innings.

He would leave the mound with three strikeouts after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks.

Adley Rutschman would get two RBIs on the night. This is the third time in his last six games.

For the 16th time this season, Taylor Ward would get multiple walks.

The Orioles' game two against the Cubs is Wednesday at 6:35pm.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team