Orioles fall to Braves 3-2 in extra innings Sunday, dropping to league-high 34th game allowing unearned run

BALTIMORE — The O's lose 3-2 to the Braves in extra innings on Sunday.

Record books show the Birds have allowed at least one unearned run in a league-high 34th game over this season.

Shane Baz didn't factor into the decision after throwing 4.1 innings. This is a season low for Baz. He allowed two runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Andrew Kittredge would shoulder the loss with one inning pitched and two base on balls.

Taylor Ward extended his on-base streak to 19 games. This is the longest by an Oriole since Gunnar's 19-game streak from June 5 to 24, 2025.

Jackson Holliday recorded his fourth career game-tying/go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later. Sunday was his second this season.

The Orioles now sit at 51-55.

They travel to Detroit to play the Tigers on Monday at 6:40pm.

