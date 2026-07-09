BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles avoided their fourth consecutive series sweep by defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 at Camden Yards on Thursday.

Following the victory, the Orioles improved to 43-51 on the season. Remarkably, Baltimore managed to win despite collecting just three hits or fewer—only the second time they've accomplished this feat in 2024.

Orioles escape series sweep with 3-2 win against Cubs Orioles escape series sweep with 3-2 win against Cubs

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rodgers would allow a run and five hits in six innings, tallying four strikeouts.

Tyler O'Neill opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, giving Baltimore an early 1-0 advantage.

The Cubs rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning when Seiya Suzuki doubled to left field, driving home Pete Crow-Armstrong.

However, Jeremiah Jackson answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, lacing a double to center field that scored Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson, putting the Orioles ahead 3-2.

Andrew Kittredge closed out the game in the ninth inning, securing the victory and helping Baltimore avoid a fourth straight loss.

The Orioles now stand at 25-25 at home this season, though they remain 12.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.

Baltimore will host the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Camden Yards, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.