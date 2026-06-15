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Orioles drop series finale to Padres 5-2, falling five games below .500 on the season

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Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.
San Diego Padres' Will Wagner, left, scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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BALTIMORE — The Orioles end their series against the Padres with a 5-2 loss.

This is the O's first losing homestand of the season when outhitting their opponents.

Trevor Rodgers took the loss. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He did notch four strikeouts, though.

Pete Alonso has kept his hitting streak alive, which now stands at six games.

Blaze Alexander also extended his streak, as he has hit safely in his last nine starts.

Gunnar Henderson logged in with an RBI single in the 7th.

Jeremiah Jackson was able to get a solo homer to right field in the 5th.

The O's are five games below .500 at 34-39.

They will be flying to take on the Mariners this Tuesday at 9:40pm.

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