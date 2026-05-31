Orioles defeat Toronto to split four game series, capping off 10 day homestand

The Orioles closed their 10-game home stretch on a winning note, defeating the division rival Blue Jays on Sunday 9-5.

Both teams split the four game series two-a-piece.

With 7-3 record, this marks the Birds first winning homestand of the 2026 season.

Starter Kyle Bradish notched his third W of the year, posting seven innings of four-hit ball, giving up only one unearned run.

Bradish finds himself on quite the roll as of late, by surrendering three runs or less in each of his last five starts dating back to May 8, which is good enough for a 1.72 ERA during that span.

Colton Cowser led the game offensively, knocking in four RBI including a home run.

Despite the winning trend, the O's are still fourth place in the American League East, and four games below .500.