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Orioles crush Dodgers 12-1 Sunday to finish series

Orioles Dodgers Baseball
Caroline Brehman/AP Photo/Caroline Brehman
Baltimore Orioles Blaze Alexander (23) is greeted by teammates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)
Orioles Dodgers Baseball
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The O's finish their series with the LA Dodgers with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

The bats got started early, and the list of hits read like a CVS receipt.

Samuel Basallo and the Milkman (Colton Cowser) would both hit an RBI single in the first inning.

Taylor Ward got a solo homer in the 2nd. The Milkman would come back in the third inning with a solo homer of his own. He would follow that up with a two-run single in the 4th inning.

Jeremiah Jackson would log in with an RBI double in the seventh. Pete Polar Bear Alonso had a three-run homer in the same inning. Blaze Alexander launched a two-run homer in the top of the eighth.

Brandon Young would get the win with five strikeouts, allowing five hits. The Birds will stay on the West Coast for their next series against the Angels.

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