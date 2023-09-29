Orioles clinch AL East title, beat Red Sox 2-0

BALTIMORE — The Orioles beat the Red Sox 2-0, clinching the 2023 American League East title.

This marks the O's 100th win of the season.

O's pitchers kept the Red Sox offense at bay, pitching a shut-out game.

The AL East title has its perks, giving the O's a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

A title wasn't the only good news at Camden Yards. Governor Wes Moore and Orioles' owner John Angelos appeared on the video board, announcing that the team had agreed to a deal to stay at Camden Yards for the next 30 years.

The O's will finish out the season at home, returning to the Yard tomorrow for a 7:05 p.m. game.