Orioles clinch AL East title, beat Red Sox 2-0

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Oriole Park at Camden Yards on the afternoon of what was supposed to be the Orioles' 2023 home opener
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 9:16 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 21:27:44-04

BALTIMORE — The Orioles beat the Red Sox 2-0, clinching the 2023 American League East title.

This marks the O's 100th win of the season.

O's pitchers kept the Red Sox offense at bay, pitching a shut-out game.

The AL East title has its perks, giving the O's a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

READ MORE: Orioles agree to 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

A title wasn't the only good news at Camden Yards. Governor Wes Moore and Orioles' owner John Angelos appeared on the video board, announcing that the team had agreed to a deal to stay at Camden Yards for the next 30 years.

The O's will finish out the season at home, returning to the Yard tomorrow for a 7:05 p.m. game.

