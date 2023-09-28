Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Orioles agree to 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
File
The Orioles play an intrasquad game during 2020 summer camp
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 7:35 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 19:46:52-04

BALTIMORE — The O's are staying Baltimore!

During their match-up against Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles showed on their big screen that the team agreed to a 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards.

Maryland leaders have been going for months trying to get a deal done.

In July, Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles issued a joint statement claiming progress was being made.

RELATED: 'Get this damn thing done': Frustration grows over Orioles future at Camden Yards

Now just two months later, an agreement was made for the O's to remain in Charm City for the next three decades.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices