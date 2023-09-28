Orioles agree to 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The O's are staying Baltimore!
During their match-up against Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles showed on their big screen that the team agreed to a 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards.
Maryland leaders have been going for months trying to get a deal done.
In July, Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles issued a joint statement claiming progress was being made.
Now just two months later, an agreement was made for the O's to remain in Charm City for the next three decades.
BREAKING: The #Orioles announce the team has agreed to a deal with the state of Maryland to stay in Baltimore for the next 30 years. Owner John Angelos shown on the video board with Gov. Wes Moore here at the game. pic.twitter.com/HgPQkcTA83— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 28, 2023