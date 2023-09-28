Orioles agree to 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The O's are staying Baltimore!

During their match-up against Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles showed on their big screen that the team agreed to a 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards.

Maryland leaders have been going for months trying to get a deal done.

In July, Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles issued a joint statement claiming progress was being made.

Now just two months later, an agreement was made for the O's to remain in Charm City for the next three decades.