Orioles broadcaster Brown suspended, Birds open series with Astros

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have become a national story. But tonight it’s not because of their winning on the field but because of the Birds losing one of their broadcasters to suspension.

Lead O’s MASN voice Kevin Brown has been absent from the TV broadcast for the last couple of weeks. A source with knowledge of the situation tells WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner the team suspended Brown over the following pregame comments he made in Tampa in late July.

"Already got 3-2 [record] at [Tropicana Field] this year after winning three of 18 the previous three years combined."

Brown was talking over a graphic about the O’s road record against the Rays.

The Orioles did not return a request for comment. The Athletic reports that Brown is scheduled to return to the team broadcast on Friday.

Meanwhile, from the booth to the clubhouse, the Orioles open another huge series on Tuesday against the Astros. It’s a potential playoff preview.

"They are a very good team. We have been playing well and I’m excited for another good series," said catcher Adley Rutschman.

After a day off, the American League-leading Orioles host the defending World Series champs. Houston is currently in second place in the A.L. West and owners of the second wild card spot.

"They are playing some good ball and they are coming off a World Series. They have a really good team and I feel like it will be a great series because we have a really good team as well," said shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for Baltimore. Framber Valdez goes for Houston in his first start since tossing a no-hitter against Cleveland.

