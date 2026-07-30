Orioles bounce back from 14-0 blowout with dramatic 10-9 comeback win over Tigers in 12 innings

After taking a huge body blow Tuesday night in a 14-0 losing effort, the Orioles took the 10-9 win in an absolute slugfest against the Tigers.

The birds are trying to keep their postseason plug in the socket, sitting at 53-56.

Leody Taveras showed up in a big way. The center fielder had a smooth diving catch in the bottom of the 4th inning when the O's were down 3-0.

He would spin back around to get the bats started in the 7th inning with an RBI single to make the game 7-1 Detroit.

From here, the name of the game was "two".

Holliday followed Taveras in the 7th with a two-run single, making the total 7-3. Taylor Ward would add two with a two-run single in the same inning, making the score 7-5.

In the 8th, Coby Mayo smacked a two-run triple—game tied.

The game hit extra innings, and in the 11th, Yohel Pozo knocked in a sacrifice fly. Score 8-7 O's.

Jackson Holliday wrote home for an RBI single. Score 9-7

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson would get a two-run homer to tie the game 9-9.

The milkman Colton Cowser punched in with the go-ahead single, making the score 10-9 at the top of the 12th.

The game would end with a W for the Orioles with Andrew Kittredge on the mound for the save.

Grant Wolfram got the win with one strikeout and one walk.

The O's will be back home to face the Phillies on Friday.

