BALTIMORE — It was all good for the Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday — until it wasn't.

The O's fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5, their second loss in a row after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore's scoring started in the bottom of the third inning when Adley Rutschman walked, allowing Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson to score runs for the O's to take a 2-0 lead.

Toronto's late rally spoils Baltimore's strong start in 6-5 win Orioles blow five-run lead in two innings in 6-5 loss to Blue Jays

Holliday was on the board again for the Orioles in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a home run to give Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

The O's continued to pile on runs, with Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo both hitting home runs in the bottom of the fifth to balloon the lead to 5-0.

It was in the top of the seventh inning where the Blue Jays began their comeback.

Trevor Rogers allowed two-run home runs to Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo, cutting the Blue Jays' deficit to just one run.

Tyler Wells came in to relieve Rogers to finish the seventh inning, with Yannier Cano coming in to close the game.

Cano allowed back-to-back singles to George Springer and Ernie Clement, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove them home with a double to complete the comeback.

The Blue Jays finished the game with seven extra-base hits.

Baltimore now falls to 26-32, with Game 3 of the series set for Saturday, May 30.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.