Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Samuel Basallo's 3-run homer and Shane Baz's 9-strikeout outing

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are staying in the win column.

Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Basallo, Baz Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Basallo, Baz

The birds beat the Rays 6-1 on Tuesday.

Bats:

Blaze Alexander knocked in a fielder's choice RBI in the 2nd.

Jackson Holliday got an RBI single in the 2nd as well. Taylor Ward punched in a sacrifice fly in the 2nd. Samuel Basallo would get the knockout three-run homer in the 5th.

Gloves:

Shane Baz logged his second win of the season with nine strikeouts, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings.

