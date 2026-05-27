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Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Samuel Basallo's 3-run homer and Shane Baz's 9-strikeout outing

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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Shane Baz reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios to retire the side during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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BALTIMORE — The Orioles are staying in the win column.

Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Basallo, Baz

Orioles beat Rays 6-1 on Tuesday behind Basallo, Baz

The birds beat the Rays 6-1 on Tuesday.

Bats:

Blaze Alexander knocked in a fielder's choice RBI in the 2nd.

Jackson Holliday got an RBI single in the 2nd as well. Taylor Ward punched in a sacrifice fly in the 2nd. Samuel Basallo would get the knockout three-run homer in the 5th.

Gloves:

Shane Baz logged his second win of the season with nine strikeouts, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings.

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