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Orioles beat Mariners 7-5 Thursday night

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Nick Wass/AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso, right, and Blaze Alexander, left, celebrate after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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BALTIMORE — The O's get a 7-5 win over the Mariners Thursday night.

With this dub, the record books say the birds are 10-29 when being outhit by their opponent.

Bats:

The milkman, Colton Cowser, would get a solo homer in the third.

Adley Rutschman got a two-run double in the third.

Pete Alonso launched one to left field for a two-homer. This would be the third time he has homered in consecutive games this season.

Gloves:

Tyler Wells would get the win with four strikeouts.

Andrew Kittredge was awarded the save.

The San Diego Padres are in town tomorrow. Game starts at 7:05pm.

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