Orioles beat Mariners 7-5 Thursday night

BALTIMORE — The O's get a 7-5 win over the Mariners Thursday night.
With this dub, the record books say the birds are 10-29 when being outhit by their opponent.
Bats:
The milkman, Colton Cowser, would get a solo homer in the third.
A MOOOOOOOOO(N) shot pic.twitter.com/udXFPgOHjt— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026
Adley Rutschman got a two-run double in the third.
Look good— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026
Feel good
Hit good pic.twitter.com/MrPObmfwnc
Pete Alonso launched one to left field for a two-homer. This would be the third time he has homered in consecutive games this season.
PETE WITH A 4️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ FT. TANK pic.twitter.com/j99KQi1jwE— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026
Gloves:
Tyler Wells would get the win with four strikeouts.
Andrew Kittredge was awarded the save.
The San Diego Padres are in town tomorrow. Game starts at 7:05pm.