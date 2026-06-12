Orioles beat Mariners 7-5 Thursday night

BALTIMORE — The O's get a 7-5 win over the Mariners Thursday night.

With this dub, the record books say the birds are 10-29 when being outhit by their opponent.

Bats:

The milkman, Colton Cowser, would get a solo homer in the third.

Adley Rutschman got a two-run double in the third.

Look good

Feel good

Hit good pic.twitter.com/MrPObmfwnc — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026

Pete Alonso launched one to left field for a two-homer. This would be the third time he has homered in consecutive games this season.

PETE WITH A 4️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ FT. TANK pic.twitter.com/j99KQi1jwE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026

Gloves:

Tyler Wells would get the win with four strikeouts.

Andrew Kittredge was awarded the save.

The San Diego Padres are in town tomorrow. Game starts at 7:05pm.