O'Hearn plays hero as Orioles rally for win over Phillies

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, 10-7, as Ryan O’Hearn played the hero inside Ed Smith Stadium.

O’Hearn blasted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, off Andrew Baker, to clinch the victory for the Orioles.

The homer completed the comeback win for the O’s. They were down 7-3 entering the eighth inning before the prospects showed up. Coby Mayo smacked an RBI single. Connor Norby brought in a run by grounding out. Colton Coswer followed by belting a two-run home run to tie it.

Austin Hays hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Orioles starter Cole Irvin pitched three innings. He allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out two batters.

