No tension, nerves for Orioles prior to starting ALDS

BALTIMORE — The Orioles took the field on Friday for the final time before their first playoff game in Baltimore since 2014.

The O’s open their American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Pitcher Kyle Bradish will start game one for the Orioles. He said it is “a dream” to be the opening game starter.

This group of Birds is more than ready to start what they hope will be a long playoff run. For most of these players this is their first foray into postseason baseball. But you wouldn’t know it by being in the clubhouse on Friday. To man they say at the end of the day that’s just what it is… baseball. There is no need to make it more than the game they have always played.

“It’s really loose and that’s a great sign,” said manager Brandon Hyde. “Their workouts have gone really well the last few days. I don’t feel any tension or guys feeling nervous about the games coming up.”

“This is a complete blessing to have an opportunity like this, to play postseason baseball with a great group of guys in a stadium with an electric atmosphere. There is nothing more you can really ask for. The opportunity to do something like this is amazing and you kind of cherish it. That’s why I’m smiling and I just crushed a cold brew (coffee)," joked catcher Adley Rutschman.

Hyde also announced that pitcher Grayson Rodriguez will start game two for the Orioles.

