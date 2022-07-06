No quit in these Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are the team that just doesn’t quit. They boast a never-say-die attitude and fight until their final out.

"Just a lot of perseverance on this team," said centerfielder Cedric Mullins. "We bring a lot of positive energy as soon as we show up to the clubhouse. It’s a great team effort every time we go out."

Tuesday's walk-off win was a second straight by the Birds. Mullins was the hero hitting the game-ending RBI double in the tenth inning as Baltimore edged Texas 10-9. The center fielder is red hot, hitting .450 since the final game of June.

"[I'm] just comfortable. It was just one of those things where getting off to a slow start just trying to find what is going to help me click and I never gave up on my routine," he said.

"They were pitching him differently this year, rightfully so after the year he had last year," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "Now he has made a nice adjustment back, simplified his approach a little bit and just trying to get a good pitch to hit, be on time with it and the last month he swung the bat really well."

The Orioles on Tuesday became the first team in Major League Baseball history to win a game after allowing a game-tying or go-ahead home run in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

"It was a great win. It showed that we can deal with adversity," said Hyde. "For us to be able to take a blow and then give one also, for me, says a lot."

Spenser Watkins gets the start for the O’s against the Rangers on Wednesday night as they go for their first series sweep of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with rain in the forecast.

