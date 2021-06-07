Mullins Mashing for Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s Cedric Mullins’ world right now. We’re all just living in it.

"There’s a lot of confidence involved and with me being on the tear that I am right now, I want to be able to continue to spread that confidence as much as I can to the rest of the team," said the Orioles' center fielder.

Yes, it is quite a tear.

Mullins hit safely in nine-straight at-bats over the weekend against Cleveland. That's one short of Ken Singleton’s club record set 40 years ago. Mullins received an ovation from the Camden Yards crowd and his teammates when the streak ended with a fly out in the eighth inning on Sunday. He said he was unaware of said snapped streak.

"Everyone was giving me high-fives when I was back in the dugout. I had no idea what was going on."

It also ended an on-base streak of 11-straight plate appearances.

"Just so impressive. His at-bats are so good," said O's Manager Brandon Hyde. "He’s taking walks. He’s under control. He’s staying on the baseball. He’s covering the entire plate. He’s a tough out. He’s tough with two strikes. He’s swinging at strikes and then he plays gold glove defense. So, he’s doing absolutely a little bit of everything right now."

Mullins said he was most proud of the focus he kept throughout the weekend.

"I feel like I maintained it the entire day, the entire series and just looking forward to the off day and getting right back at it."

The O’s begin a quick two-game home set with the Mets on Tuesday night then comes a week-long road trip before they return home. They'll get back to Baltimore just in time for Cedric Mullins t-shirt night on Friday June 18. That should be a pretty popular give-away if he keeps this up.

