Mullins heating up and leading Orioles back into first place

BALTIMORE — For the first time since May 13, the Orioles find themselves perched atop the American League East division standings.

A big reason why is Cedric Mullins. He is finally putting things together at the dish and gaining that all important:

"Confidence," said manager Brandon Hyde. "Confidence is probably the biggest thing of anything of feeling good at the plate. The last couple weeks he has swung the bat great."

The O’s veteran center fielder has turned things around. Three weeks ago he had a batting average of .170. On June 28 it is up to .223 after a late June resurgence. Mullins is hitting .452 over his last eight games with three home runs (two over the past two nights) and slugging .903 with an on-base plus slugging of 1.355.

"When he is swinging the bat well it totally changes your lineup. It lengthens our lineup. The speed-power combination is rare," said Hyde.

The nation is about to see just how good Mullins and the Orioles are doing. Both games against the Texas Rangers, on Saturday and Sunday, will be on national TV, including on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

"Brandon Hyde told me about a month ago that Ced is the key to our offense. When he really gets going, everything gets going for our team," said ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian.

He thinks the O’s are the best team in the American League and will add to their stable before the July 30 trade deadline.

"I think they are going to be exceptionally active because they have to be. They won 101 games last year and didn’t win a playoff game. They traded two prospects to get Corbin Burnes, who was the best pitcher on the market. They are clearly going for it right now."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook