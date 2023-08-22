Mount(ie)castle, Henderson, O's return home to host Jays

BALTIMORE — When the O’s last left Camden Yards 12 days ago they left with a three game lead in the American League and AL East.

After a long west coast swing nothing has changed. They are still getting it done. The Birds are perched in first place with a three-game pad.

The O’s kick-start a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. It’s a Jays team entering the evening a game behind Seattle for the final wild card spot and eight and a half games back of the O’s, who are coming off that sweep in Oakland.

Gunnar Henderson is on fire. The rookie is coming off a four-extra base hit game on Sunday.

Any time you play Toronto you know Ryan Mountcastle will eat well. The first baseman/designated hitter has historically obliterated Blue Jays pitching. The last series against the Jays, north of the border, he went 11-13 with four doubles and three walks.

“[They are a] really good team, good pitching staff. I already know it’s going to be a battle each and every day. So, just try to go out there and do my thing,” said Mountcastle. “I just go out there and play and if I do good so be it. If I do bad so be it. It is what it is. They got a good staff over there and it’s going to be a tough battle this series.”

“It was definitely a long trip back home. I felt like it was a much needed off day (Monday) because we got back in really late. I feel like we’re ready to go, ready to get this home stand started and continue forward,” added third baseman Gunnar Henderson.

Starting on the mound Tuesday is Grayson Rodriguez for the O’s. Yusei Kikuchi throws for the Jays. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook