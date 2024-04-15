Milk(man) is a good choice for Orioles

BALTIMORE — On the hottest night of the Orioles season so far, milk is definitely a good choice for the O’s. We’re talking about the guy they call the Milkman - Colton Cowser.

"It has been a lot of fun. We have a really good clubhouse, really good team. I’m just going to continue to try to do whatever I can," said the Orioles outfielder. "I’m really looking forward to the rest of this year and continuing to do so."

And the Birds are looking forward to Cowser continuing his red hot pace at the plate. The 24-year-old has four home runs in his last four games. Those are the first four homers of his career. He enters Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins on a six-game hitting streak.

"I’m feeling good right now. Just trying to keep it simple, staying confident," he said.

"Awesome to see him come on the scene early in the year this year and get some huge hits for us," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Cowser is leading the O’s with a .441 batting average, .474 on-base percentage and .971 slugging percentage. In the American League he ranks third with ten extra-base hits, tied for third with six doubles and tied for sixth with 13 RBI. Among MLB batters with at least 35 plate appearances he ranks first in average, slugging percentage, and OPS (1.445).

"Just approach-wise just trying to be more confident and more aggressive in the zone," said Cowser. "Last year I feel like I was getting a little bit behind in counts and wasn’t getting really good pitches to hit. This year, just trying to stay aggressive in the zone and remain confident."

"He has given us a huge spark and he had a heck of a week just from the power, the speed, the ability to use the whole field. He has played really good defense for us," added Hyde.

Cowser will bat fifth and play right field Monday against Minnesota.

Cowser and all big leaguers around Major League Baseball Monday are wearing the No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson. The former Brooklyn Dodger broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947.

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins and pitcher Dillon Tate are part of the only six percent of players in Major League Baseball who are African American.

"It’s really just a sacrifice that somebody else took forth and I’m thankful for that, thankful to be here because of the sacrifice of Jackie Robinson," said Tate.

"I think it’s an important story for everyone to know just to know how he persevered and created opportunity across the world," added Mullins.

