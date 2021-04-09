Watch
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Mancini's memorable return to Camden Yards

Orioles first baseman plays first home game since overcoming colon cancer
items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini tips his helmet as fans give him a standing ovation prior to batting against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Opening Day in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Trey Mancini
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:55:22-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — It was the most memorable moment from a most memorable day.

Thursday's Orioles home opener was paused to recognize Trey Mancini and his return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"It was amazing," said the Orioles first baseman.

Mancini is back after missing the entire 2020 season battling colon cancer. Both dugouts, players on the field and the 10,150 fans at the ballpark gave the 29-year-old a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

"I think it’s well documented what I went through and what it took to get back to playing," said Mancini. "It was nothing short of what I expected. We have the best fans in baseball here."

"Yeah that was a really emotional start to the home season there," added Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde. "I thought the ovation was awesome."

Mancini may have expected the warm welcome at the plate but what caught him off-guard was the outpouring from of the stands during the pregame intros.

"I wasn’t expecting a prolonged ovation then. I thought it was going to be more when I was hitting," said Mancini. "I definitely had to fight back some tears there when I got the first ovation. That’s probably what will stick with me the most."

From a baseball standpoint, on the field, Mancini said he has been putting a lot of pressure on his shoulders during this first week of the season. That has led to his .179 batting average. He has two hits over his last four games.

"Trying to perform too much and prove that I’m the same guy and I know I am. But, I don’t think I’ve gone about these last four games the right way, from pitch selection to everything."

He is hoping that getting a hit at his last at-bat during Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox will turn him around.

"I just need to stick to an approach up there and I have not been doing that well at all."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020