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Kyle Bradish signs 5-year, $90M extension with Orioles

Athletics Orioles Baseball
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) is greeted by catcher Adley Rutschman as they walk off the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Athletics Orioles Baseball
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BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kyle Bradish on a five-year contract covering the 2027-2031 seasons.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it is a $90 million contract extension.

“Keeping players of Kyle’s caliber in an Orioles uniform is an important part of our long-term vision,” Orioles Control Owner, David Rubenstein said. “We are grateful to Kyle for his commitment to our organization and to Baltimore. Thanks to Mike Elias and the entire baseball operations department for their dedication throughout this process.”

This season, Bradish has posted a 3.61 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 19 starts.

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