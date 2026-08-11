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Kremer comes back to dominate Orioles in Twins uniform

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<b>AP Photo/Julio Cortez</b><br/>
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Baltimore.
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BALTIMORE — It didn't take long for ex-Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer to get revenge on his old ball club.

Just under two weeks ago the 30-year-old righty was traded to the Minnesota Twins for an 18-year-old minor leaguer.

On Monday the Birds faced their former teammate from opposite dugouts.

After spending all but two games of his 7-year big league career with the O's, Kremer now donning a Twins uniform put on a clinic.

Kremer tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, while surrendering just one run en route to a 9-5 Minnesota victory.

It marked the first time in his 135 Major League appearances that Kremer gave up fewer than two hits in seven-plus innings pitched.

That result was made possible by Kremer retiring 20 out of 22 Orioles hitters he faced, including each of the final 10.

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