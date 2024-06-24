Kjerstad cracks the lineup as O's host Guardians

BALTIMORE — The Birds are back in Baltimore. But given their recent results, these O’s are hard to recognize.

The Orioles return to Camden Yards on a three-game losing streak. They dropped all three in Houston over the weekend.

Baltimore opens a seven-game home stand Monday with a three-game series against the American League Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland comes in 49-26, a game in front of the O’s and a half game back of the Yankees for the top spot in the A.L. They have won five straight. The O’s have dropped four of six and scored only two runs over their past two ballgames.

To help with the offensive struggles the Orioles have recalled outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk. The power-hitting prospect will play left field and bat fifth on Monday night.

"It’s the same game of baseball. [It is] a lot of fun up here and just be myself when I come back up here. Keep playing the game I played in the minor leagues and just have a lot of fun and sell out to my approaches and just play hard, help the team win," said Kjerstad.

"Definitely an unreal bat. Some of the best pure hitting I’ve seen and some of the furthest balls I’ve seen hit in [batting practice]. He is a really good dude and I’m looking forward to seeing him in the lineup," added shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Kjerstad has 16 homers and 58 RBI in 56 Triple-A games this season. He has two hits, two walks and six strikeouts in 17 big league plate appearances this year.

