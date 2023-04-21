Jorge Mateo (hip) not in starting lineup as Orioles return home riding shutout streak

BALTIMORE — Here is a number for you: 26. That’s how many consecutive innings Orioles pitching has its opponent off the scoreboard. The Birds’ arms have been on a tear and they look to keep it going on Friday night as they open up a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This scoreless streak stretches back to Sunday when the O’s held the White Sox without a run over the final eight innings. They then shutout the Nationals on back-to back days. Starter Dean Kremer pitched six and two thirds innings on Tuesday. Kyle Bradish tossed six on Wednesday.

Towering Tyler Wells takes this hill on Friday. His teammates bring all this mound momentum home to begin a six-game home stand.

"When our pitchers go out and they perform the way they have been the past few days it obviously makes our job as an offense easier and even defensively we are able to back them up on certain plays. It just makes the game flow a lot smoother in our direction," said O's center fielder Cedric Mullins.

"The guys look good. They are using their stuff effectively," added catcher Adley Rutschman. "We’ve had a good game plan that guys have been able to execute. It’s gone well."

Shortstop Jorge Mateo is not in Friday's starting lineup. He is dealing with hip discomfort. He suffered the injury on Wednesday. Don't expect him out for too long.

"I’m going to be available from the bench (on Friday). But, probably [on Saturday I'll be] one hundred percent," said Mateo.

"You definitely don’t want to see speed guys have anything happen with their legs or feet or whatever. But I think he feels confident he’ll be okay," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Mateo has been one of the Orioles' best players this season. Heading into Friday night he ranked fifth in Major League Baseball hitting .362 and tied for second with eight stolen bases.

