John Oliver's son is heartbroken over Pete Alonso's Mets exit — So Alonso extended an invitation

BALTIMORE — Let's be honest — the odds of a die-hard sports fan switching teams are very, very low. But one Baltimore Orioles player is trying to mend the broken heart of a famous comedian's son.

Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso took to X on Wednesday to try and convert comedian John Oliver's son — who, like his father, is a lifelong Mets fan — to the Orioles side.

According to Jake Rill, an Orioles beat reporter for MLB.com, Oliver — who hosts HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — broke the news to his youngest son after Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with Baltimore in December.

RELATED: Pete Alonso agrees to five-year deal with the Orioles, reports say

Oliver told his sons that switching sports teams is just something that can't be done, but his youngest — an eight-year-old who has a signed ball from Alonso — was hoping there was a way out of that rule.

Joe Reedy/AP John Oliver prepares to throw the first pitch during a game between the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers and the Erie Moon Mammoths at UMPC Park in Erie, Pa., on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)

Oliver appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and said that his son asked if he could become an Orioles fan, to which he replied, "We've had this discussion."

This is where Alonso comes in to sweeten the pot.

In a video posted to X, Alonso responded to Oliver, saying he heard about his son being upset over the signing.

"Hey, he can always become an O's fan," said Alonso. "We'd love to extend an invitation to you and your family to come down to Camden for a game this year and you guys can get out on the field for batting practice, and hopefully you guys can come down, have some fun."

Now it's hard not to want to take that offer — but will Oliver accept, knowing where his loyalty lies?

Only time will tell.