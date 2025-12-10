Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pete Alonso agrees to five-year deal with the Orioles, reports say

Lynne Sladky/AP
New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
BALTIMORE — Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a five-year deal, reports say.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the contract is worth $155 million.

Alonso, also known as the "Polar Bear," was a Met for seven seasons. He's won the home run derby twice and is a five time all-star.

Last season with the Mets, Alonso finished with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs.

He's also the Mets' franchise leader in home runs after hitting his 253 on August 12, 2025, versus Atlanta.

