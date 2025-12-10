Pete Alonso agrees to five-year deal with the Orioles, reports say

BALTIMORE — Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a five-year deal, reports say.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the contract is worth $155 million.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

Alonso, also known as the "Polar Bear," was a Met for seven seasons. He's won the home run derby twice and is a five time all-star.

Last season with the Mets, Alonso finished with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs.

He's also the Mets' franchise leader in home runs after hitting his 253 on August 12, 2025, versus Atlanta.