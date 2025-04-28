It's Star Wars weekend at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Orioles are back in Baltimore, and here's hoping we can shake off April and get into May strong.

The team is hoping to do just that with a big Star Wars weekend, which kicks off May 2nd and, of course, ends May the 4th (be with you).

It's not just about the giveaways, which are great, keep reading, but also the food.

Check out some of the special menu items for this weekend:



Ballpark Sausage (section 67) will have Dark Side Dog with Vader Taters which are all Beef Berks Hot Dog with Chorizo Chili, Cheese Sauce, and Black Garlic Hot Honey, with Blackened Fries.

which are all Beef Berks Hot Dog with Chorizo Chili, Cheese Sauce, and Black Garlic Hot Honey, with Blackened Fries. The Butchery on Eutaw Street has the Ham Solo Burger. Double Smash Patties with cheddar, Swiss, and cheddar cheese sauce, and topped with Pit Ham

Double Smash Patties with cheddar, Swiss, and cheddar cheese sauce, and topped with Pit Ham Baltimore Seafood House (section 5) has Sarlacc Cakes which is fried calamari with cherry peppers and pepperoncini Garlic Aioli, topped with a 92’ Crab Cake.

which is fried calamari with cherry peppers and pepperoncini Garlic Aioli, topped with a 92’ Crab Cake. The Warehouse Bar & Restaurant will have a 7 Leia Dip with Scooper Troopers, Ronto Wrap, and a Wookie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich.

And, of course, the giveaways are for the Star Wars fan.

Friday kicks off the festivities with a Colton Cowser Star Wars Bobblehead giveaway.

Saturday is an orange out day, so make sure you have your orange on. There's live music with the "Let's Go!!!" cover band.

Sunday, May the 4th (be with you) fans get a Gunnar Henderson Star Wars Bobblehead.