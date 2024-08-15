It's an AL East scrap for the O's as the Red Sox come to town

BALTIMORE — Call it Baltimore’s biggest series since the all-star break. A division rival is in town fighting for its playoff life while the Orioles keep fighting for first place.

It’s the O’s and Red sox for four games beginning on Thursday. The Birds enter the series half a game behind the Yankees for the American League East lead. The Red Sox are seven games back of the Birds and scrapping for a wild card spot, just two games out.

Baltimore has specialized in being inconsistent over the past month or so. A division foe coming to Camden Yards might just be what they need to grab some momentum down the stretch.

"It is pretty big. They have a pretty good lineup, pretty good pitching staff. We have to go out there and compete every single pitch and play hard for nine innings," said outfielder Anthony Santander. "We got four games. Try to take at least three out of the four. That would be great."

"In division can be treated differently sometimes but I think that what our goal is as a team is just to get back to playing good baseball. We are going to do whatever we can to do that and whatever the results are they are," added outfielder Colton Cowser.

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Orioles. It's his fourth since being acquired from Tampa Bay. He has won the previous three.

"He’s been wonderful. We won all three [of his previous] games. He pitched great in all three. I’d love for him to keep it going," said manager Brandon Hyde. "This is a pesky, really good team. So, hopefully he can keep it going."

The O’s also made a roster move before Thursday's game. They optioned rookie infielder Coby Mayo to Triple-A and recalled infielder Livan Soto.

