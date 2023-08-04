It's a weekend of Orioles reunions

BALTIMORE — The American League’s best team has returned from the road with a two-game lead in the A.L. East. The Orioles are ready to open up a six-game home stand and bring the party back to Baltimore.

"A lot of our series after road trips lately have been Friday, Saturday, Sunday and sellout crowds. It’s been great to be able to come home into that environment," said left fielder Austin Hays.

This time they come home scorching hot, especially Hays and Ryan Mountcastle. Each are coming off a four-hit game in Thursday's 6-1 win in Toronto.

"I feel good. Any time you get four hits you are going to be feeling good," said Hays.

"[I'm] hitting good pitches to hit and not missing them. So, hopefully keep it going into this series," added Mountcastle.

In the opposite dugout this weekend will be old friend Buck Showalter. He is the Mets’ manager and second-winningest skipper in O’s history. He led the Birds from 2010-2018 and is back for the first time since being let go.

"You spend that much time somewhere, you have a lot of memories," he said. "I’m really happy that the fans of the Orioles, who are as good as it gets, are getting some return for their support."

The O’s-Buck reunion is not the only one going down this weekend. The Orioles are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1983 World Series championship team. Several members of that club are back in town.

"1983, it was just a great year. We were like family. Our whole team was family," said 1983 champ Mike Boddicker.

"We were together for a long time and we were winners for a long time and we just believed in ourselves," added 1983 champ Scott McGregor.

The ’83 champs will be honored before Saturday's game with more than 20 members of the team in attendance. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. to enjoy the festivities.

