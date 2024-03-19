Watch Now
Holliday shines as Orioles top Toronto

Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, gets it done at the plate and in the field in 13-8 win over Blue Jays
Jackson Holliday
Mark Taylor/AP
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday rounds first base after hitting a home run during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Dunedin, Fla. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jackson Holliday
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 17:31:03-04

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Jackson Holliday is stating his case for why he should be on the Baltimore Orioles' opening day roster.

The 20-year-old second baseman hit his second home run of the spring and made a dazzling play at second base during the O's' 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Holliday, the top prospect in all of baseball, went 2-for-3 at the plate. He had an RBI, a walk and scored two runs.

He also robbed Bo Bichette of a single in the bottom of the third inning when he scooped up a ground ball to his right and, in one motion, turned and tossed the ball to first.

Connor Norby, Colton Cowser and Tyler Nevin also hit home runs in the game. Cowser and Nevin went back-to-back in the seventh inning.

Cole Irvin went 3.2 innings for the O's. He allowed three hits, four earned runs and five walks on 75 pitches. He also struck out two batters.

With the victory the Orioles improve their MLB-best spring training record to 19-5-2.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
