Henderson hot to start 2024

BALTIMORE — Only three players in Orioles history have hit ten-plus home runs before May 1 of a season - Frank Robinson (10), Brady Anderson (11) and now Gunner Henderson.

What is more impressive is that Henderson is the youngest player in Major League history with ten homers before May 1.

He found that out when WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner told him in the clubhouse before Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.

"Oh, sweet," the Orioles shortstop replied. "It’s pretty cool to be able to see some of the work put in during the offseason kind of pay off."

Gotta love Gunnar Henderson. The dude is all ball all the time.



He didn't know that he is the youngest player in MLB history to hit 10 home runs before May 1 until I told him of the record minutes ago in the clubhouse.



His response: "Oh, sweet." pic.twitter.com/CXBTFClPr2 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 30, 2024

The 22-year-old hit double digit homers in Monday’s 2-0 series-opening win against the Yankees.

Henderson is off to a scorching start to the season. His ten homers are tied for most in MLB. He is leading the AL with a .632 slugging percentage and 72 total bases. He is tied for first with 16 extra base hits and 25 runs scored.

"I feel like I’m just trusting my instincts. Really just allowing the experiences that I had last year just kind of fuel me through this year and just kind of lean on those," he said.

"Credit to him. He deserves it," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "He is so down to earth too and he is so modest. But he is also super confident and he believes. I don’t think this is surprising him. I think he believes this is how he should be playing."

Of Henderson's ten home runs, three have come to lead off the game like on Monday. He’s getting used to hitting in that 'one spot'.

"It’s growing on me. It’s fun getting up there just getting the first one and trying to set the tone early."

Henderson will get a chance to add to that on Tuesday night as he is hitting leadoff again.

He also said he is a little bruised but fine after taking a pitch off the inside of the left forearm late in Monday's ballgame.

