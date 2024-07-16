Henderson hits least amount of home runs among derby participants

BALTIMORE — It was a short night for Orioles All Star Gunnar Henderson.

Despite entering the All Star break with the third most homers in baseball, the 23-year-old shortstop failed to make it out of the first round in Monday night's Home Run Derby.

Sporting a Scooby-Doo themed bat, Henderson hit just 11 home runs, the least among all eight participants in this year's slug fest.

Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna ousted the O's young star in round one by mashing 16 home runs, but he too fell short of advancing to the second round.

The competition ended up being decided by a single long ball, with Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez being crowned champion.

Henderson will look to rebound at Tuesday night's All Star Game, as he starts alongside teammates Adley Rutschman and Corbin Burnes for the American League.