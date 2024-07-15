Gunnar Henderson aims to become third Oriole in history to win Home Run Derby

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have played a pivotal role in home run derby history.

On Monday night the O's will look to make their mark once again.

This evening Gunnar Henderson will attempt to become the third Oriole to win the annual slug fest.

The 23-year-old shortstop has 28 home runs at the All Star break, which is currently third most in all of baseball.

Out of eight other participants in this year's contest, Henderson not only has the most round trippers on the season but also the fastest bat speed at 75.8 mph.

It won't be easy for Henderson to win, considering Pete Alonso is participating.

The New York Mets first baseman has taken home two derby crowns already, in 2019 and 2021.

Two Birds have won the competition in the past, Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991 and Miguel Tejada in 2004.

Former Oriole Trey Mancini earned first runner-up in 2021, but came up short in the final round against Alonso.

Adley Rutschman had an impressive showing in last year's contest, blasting 27 long balls, narrowly failing to advance to the second round.

Although he will not take part in the derby, the O's catcher will start alongside Henderson for the American League in this year's mid-summer classic.