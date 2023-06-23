Hays & O's return home to host M's

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are back at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and they are sticking around for a while. The Birds begin a nine-game home stand on Friday as they take on the Seattle Mariners.

The O's enter the series as rested as you can get when you’re talking about late June. They have played just two games over the past four days, splitting a two-game series in Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday. The O’s are four and a half games behind the Rays for first place in the American League East.

As they continue to find success, Austin Hays continues to rake. The left fielder leads the A.L. with a .323 batting average. Over his past eight games he is hitting .469 with an on-base percentage of .514 while slugging .719.

He is on a tear and having the best season of his career.

"This is the most consistent I’ve been for a stretch of time since probably my 2017 season. I spent most of that year in the minors, came up to the big leagues a little bit that year. Definitely in the big leagues this is the most consistent stretch I’ve had of good mechanics, good health and just getting good results on the field," said Hays.

Even with his gaudy numbers Hays is already out of the running to be an all-star starter. But he’ll certainly take being a reserve.

"It would be a huge honor. It’s just an accolade that is next to your name forever. That’s something I’ll be able to tell my kids one day if that was something that happens," he said. "So, it would mean a lot to me."

"He’s on the all-star team for me," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "He has had an incredible first half offensively, defensively, just what he brings every day for us, every day player and just absolutely producing."

Full all-star rosters will be announced on July 2.

Back to the Friday's game, the Mariners come into Camden Yards after putting a whooping on the Yankees, beating New York on Thursday 10-2.

Throwing for the O’s Friday is Kyle Gibson. He is 8-4. The M’s counter with Logan Gilbert, who is 4-4.

