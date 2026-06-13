Gunnar Henderson hits 100th career home run in Orioles' 7-3 win over Padres

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles continued their winning ways Friday night with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres, highlighted by Gunnar Henderson reaching a significant milestone.

Henderson, at 24 years and 348 days old, became the fourth-youngest player in Orioles history to hit 100 home runs, joining an elite group that includes Manny Machado (who now starts at third base for the Padres), Eddie Murray, and Boog Powell.

The Padres struck first when Gavin Sheets doubled to right field, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to score and advancing Xander Bogaerts to third base.

However, the Orioles answered in the bottom of the first inning, taking the lead they would never relinquish.

Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Taylor Ward to tie the game 1-1. Samuel Basallo then launched a home run to right-center field, driving in Pete Alonso to give Baltimore a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the second inning, following a Padres run, Jackson Holliday's sacrifice fly to center field scored Colton Cowser for another Baltimore run.

Alonso contributed again with a single to left field, allowing Henderson and Tyler O'Neill to cross the plate and extend the Orioles' lead to 6-2.

Henderson's milestone home run came in the bottom of the fourth inning – his first long ball since hitting two home runs during the Orioles' 11-2 victory over the Rays on May 27.

The win extends Baltimore's winning streak to three games, improving their record to 34-37 on the season.

The teams will meet again for Game 2 on Saturday, June 13, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.