Flaherty scratched due to 'general soreness'

BALTIMORE — Jack Flaherty was supposed to make his fourth start in an Orioles uniform on Wednesday night. That is not going to be the case because Flaherty was scratched.

"Sometimes you don’t bounce back the way you want to and you just try to make the right decision of making sure that you feel right," he said in the clubhouse on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old righty is delaying his next start.

#Orioles starter Jack Flaherty on why he was scratched tonight: "Sometimes you don't bounce back the way you want to." He says it is not concerning. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/lhLuQ65fdB — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 23, 2023

"Sometimes those are the hard decisions to make, especially you want to take the ball every time out," he said. "Just one of those things."

"I just think he has general soreness that normally goes away over the course of in between starts and we feel like we want to be a little bit precautionary with it and let him not make his start today," added manager Brandon Hyde.

Flaherty is the Orioles’ big trade deadline acquisition. He came to Baltimore from St. Louis in exchange for a trio of prospects.

He has been up and down over his three starts with the Birds. He had an impressive O’s debut but got knocked around in his last time out, going only three innings in San Diego on August 15.

He doesn’t think missing Wednesday is all that big of a deal.

"It’s not concerning. You push things around all the time depending on the way it works out. Sometimes you don’t hear about it. But when it comes up right before a start then you are going to hear about it."

Starting in place of Flaherty Wednesday will be Dean Kremer. He was supposed to go on Thursday. Hyde has not announced a starter for Thursday’s series finale.

In other O's pitching moves concerning the bullpen: Austin Voth was reinstated from the injured list (right elbow discomfort), Mike Baumann was sent to Triple-A a day after getting roughed up in extra innings during a loss to the Blue Jays and Keegan Aikin was transferred to the 60-day injured list with lower back discomfort.

