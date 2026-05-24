Cowser's walk-off 3-run homer in the 9th lifts Orioles over Tigers 5-3 in game one of Sunday doubleheader

BALTIMORE — The Orioles beat the Tigers 5-3 in game one of Sunday's doubleheader.

Colton Cowser launched a walk-off three-run homer in the 9th to close the door on Detroit.

COWSER WEAVER FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/yg9Oc7O3Hl — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 24, 2026

How did we get there?

Bats:

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 6th.

Hang it, bang it 💥 pic.twitter.com/IWWxRdbXfv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 24, 2026

Taylor Ward would later hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 8th.

Cowser turned the lights off with a 3-run homer the 9th. This is his first career walk-off plate appearance. It was also the third furthest of his career.

This 440-foot homer was the third furthest of his career.

Gloves:

Brandon Young allowed two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings.

Dietrich Enns would get the win with one strikeout.