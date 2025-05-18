Commentary: Were the O's right to fire Hyde over Elias?

BALTIMORE — Fallout continues as the Orioles disappoint early in the season.

Facing down a 15-29 record, the franchise on Saturday fired manager Brandon Hyde.

A day later, after getting lit up by the Washington Nationals, the club designated starting pitcher Kyle Gibson for assignment.

The team also placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement.

Following Hyde's dismissal, O's General Manager Mike Elias said "the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility."

It was Elias who signed Gibson and O'Neill in the off-season for tens-of-millions in guaranteed money, with little to show for it thus far.

SEE ALSO: The Orioles spent $72.25 million in free agency, have they improved?

The 29-year-old O'Neill secured a three-year $49.5 million deal after belting 31 home runs in 113 games with Boston last season.

Elias believed O'Neill would offset the departure of Anthony Santander, who went to the division rival Blue Jays.

While he's shown some pop with the bat, O'Neill's entire career has been marred by strikeouts and health issues.

In 411 at-bats in 2024 O'Neill whiffed 159 times, while landing on the injured list multiple times.

This year's been no different.

In 93 plate appearances, O'Neill is sporting an abysmal .188 batting average with just two long balls, while again finding himself on the injured list.

As for the 37-year-old Gibson, this season marked his second tour in Baltimore.

He returned for $5.25 million after spending the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA.

It's become sort of a trend for Elias to sign aging veteran starters to one-year deals.

There's no better example than 41-year-old Charlie Morton, who was likely headed for retirement, before Elias gave him a one year $15 million contract.

So far Morton has given the Birds 41 innings with a robust 7.68 ERA.

As result Morton lost his starting rotation spot, and is now relegated to pitching relief out of the bullpen.

This bodes the question, should Hyde have been fired first before Elias?